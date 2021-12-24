Kanye West announced that he will convert all his properties into churches and orphanages to “end capitalism”

Kanye West wants to fight the class system and capitalism by shedding all his material goods. “I’m going to be homeless in a year,” he said (Photo: EFE)



Rapper Kanye west it wants to fight against the class system and capitalism by shedding all its material goods. “I’m going to be homeless in a year ”, declared the musician, that in October he changed his name to Ye.

In an interview with the German artist Tino Sehgal, published in the latest issue of the cultural magazine 032c, West strongly criticized the current economic system, assuring that it is time to change the lifestyle and put aside the savage capitalism.

“We are under capitalist rule and it is killing us. It’s time to change it “, he stated. Furthermore, he added that “The best life is the simplest”, and that to achieve that “truth” it is best to shed the luxuries that money gives, as he will soon.

The rapper not only called on society to abandon the economic system and join the cause of ending the class system, but also wanted to lead by example by announcing that he will be the first to end homelessness and hunger in Los Angeles. To do this, he decided to carry out a plan with which he will provide employment, education and housing to those who need it most.

“I am going to be homeless in a year, I am going to turn all the houses I have into churches and we are creating a orphanage, which will be a place that anyone can go, “he revealed.

In addition, according to West, in his orphanages “food should always be available” as well as “The opportunity to make art and be surrounded by friends.”

As for the reason why he decided to make this momentous decision, North’s father, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, assured that “He is letting go of the ego to make room for humanity.”

Rapper Kayne West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian (Photo: EFE)

To strengthen his argument, West also announced that in recent weeks he has been working on a new art project entitled “The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West”, a musical piece to welcome him to his “rebirth. ”As an artist far from luxuries that he boasts today.

The idea of ​​leaving behind each and every one of his material possessions, a life plan that, to some extent, will also affect Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has not spoken publicly about the new philosophy of life of the father of her four children, whom she filed for divorce in February. The successful 41-year-old American businesswoman is in a relationship with the comedian Pete davidson, of 28.

Last week it was revealed that Kim has decided to move on with her love life and Officially sever ties with the rapper as their divorce proceedings continue.

Kardashian has submitted an application to officially change her marital status to “single,” according to the site. TMZ, medium that obtained the legal documents. Meanwhile, they continue to work out the details related to the custody of the children and the division of their property.

Keep reading:

The intense romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is photographed holding the hand of comedian Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian passed a key exam and was one step away from becoming a lawyer