Kim Kardashian on why she doesn’t date Pete alone

Is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship the biggest plot twist 2021 has given us? We are clear that yes. Although we thought that theirs would be something temporary, it seems that things between them are serious, according to a close source recently. This unexpected romance already has the approval of Kris Jenner, who has invited the comedian to his traditional Christmas party, to which Kanye West is also invited. Salseo is coming …

The businesswoman is delighted with the comedian, but prefers that your dates are not alone, something that draws a lot of attention considering that they are starting. Well, there is a compelling reason, and it has to do with Kanye’s well-being. “Group outings are to avoid hurting Kanye’s feelings,” a source tells Page Six. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister Kourtney does with Travis,” he adds.

“Kim thinks that going out in a group makes it seem more casual. He wants to avoid hurting Kanye’s feelings,” he continues. Well, the truth is that seen like this it makes a lot of sense.

The rapper, who just left Vinetria after a few weeks dating, does not stop showing the world how eager he is to get back with Kim. Without going any further, he recently published a photo on Instagram kissing her and then offering her three reasons why they should return. Well, at his last concert he addressed her to ask her to run back to him. Come on, a painting.

Let’s see, it’s not that Kim and Pete never date alone (they recently slept together in a hotel), but it is true that they usually hang out in a group. For example, her first date was at an amusement park with Kourtney and Travis. Weeks later, they celebrated the comedian’s birthday at Kris Jenner’s house, and just a few days ago they met up to go to the movies with Scott Disick and others.

