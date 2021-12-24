Lawyer Carlos Salcedo denies case Pulpo is armored

The attorney of the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, Carlos Salcedo, this Thursday reduced the validity of the declarations of the prosecutors Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho, who have repeatedly proclaimed that the prosecution of the case Octopus “It is armored.”

For Salcedo, the case lacks shielding because, supposedly, the Public Ministry has not acted with transparency by hiding evidence and details of the investigation from the accused.

“When a file is shielded, it is due to the fact that not only the efficiency of the investigation process has been respected, the validity of the investigation depends, to a large extent, on the fact that the defense has been made transparent, that never happened”Carlos SalcedoLawyer“

The jurist assured that the Public Ministry violated the principle of equality of arms, by not presenting its fiscal file in a timely manner. He added that his actions violate the practice of lawyers who need to know the hypotheses that he is formulating in order to know how to defend their clients.

“From the first moment that the investigation process begins, it must be transparent for the parties due to the principle of equality of arms, I have to have the same load of argumentation, the same defense tools of the Public Ministry against the investigations that are in against me, ”he said, referring to Article No. 290 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which establishes that the prosecutors They must inform the parties of the evidence that they introduce in their fiscal folder.

Salcedo assured that the Public Ministry had all the evidence that it deposited with the prosecution since the raid that dismantled the alleged corruption network at the end of last year and did not deliver it until a year later.

“It had all the evidence that was the object of collection and recovery in the raids and none of these evidence, initially in the hands of the accused, was delivered or made available to them,” said the attorney, who last May demanded the Public Ministry before the Third Investigating Court to hand over the evidence that he had to substantiate his accusation.

Of this process, he alleged that he received three sets of evidence in June, “useless” and that the rest were reserved by the Public Ministry.

“What the Public Ministry gave us in June and July were useless evidence, they were gazebos, for the defense to entertain themselves with that,” he said.

Process could crash in preliminary

Based on the aforementioned article of the Criminal Procedure Code, the jurist assured that if the judge determines the concealment of evidence, as he argues, he will not admit the accusation of the prosecuting body.

“All evidence concealed from the defense is useless for the process and must be excluded by the judge from the preliminary hearing at the moment in which the justification of the accusation and especially the quality of the evidence is known, and in the event that these tests survive in the substantive process, it must be excluded at the time of incorporation, therefore the process falls, “he said when interviewed by Diario Libre by phone.

Accusation

The brother of former president Danilo Medina, Juan Alexis Medina, is accused of using the environment offered to him by being the brother of the then President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, as a shield to organize “a corporate network” to divert funds from the patrimony of the Dominican State for millions of pesos.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), the manner in which the alleged criminal structure operated consisted of monopolizing public business (contracts for tenders, awards, purchases, among others) towards companies interposed and made up mostly of front men. , which in turn led the benefits to the accused.

On December 8, the then investigating judge, José Alejandro Vargas, ordered the preventive detention of the businessman, who has remained in the Najayo-Hombres prison since then, despite the resources he has initiated to continue the process with a measure of Less burdensome coercion.