Ligue 1: PSG’s secret Tom Brady-style formula to dominate in Europe

ANDl PSG says goodbye to 2021 as leaders of Ligue 1 and with a complicated path in the Champions League, but Pochettino’s painting continues to prove that it is one of the favorites to shine and they do it thanks to a secret formula.

It is not new that, in sports, athletes use different techniques to become faster, with a better level or simply to have a better physical performance. Tom Brady is one of them, who has revealed his strange recipes to be the The most winning quarterback in the NFL, like his avocado ice cream.

Now, that same technique is applied by PSG. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have their own secret formula and it is that before each game They take a beet smoothie, that’s how it revealed Ander Herrera in an interview with Futbolemotion.

“They give us a beet smoothie that people really disgusting, I don’t care, and I think beets are the only thing scientifically proven to improve performance, “he confessed.

The player also said that they have a rigorous pre-game meal that includes chicken, some vegetables and bananas, which undoubtedly give them the strength to achieve dominance in France.