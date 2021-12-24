Listeriosis outbreak in the US: at least three dead and 22 hospitalized due to contaminated salads

The CDC estimates that each year in the US about 1,600 people fall ill from this cause, of which 260 die (EFE / Etienne Laurent)



Two listeriosis outbreaks linked to packaged salads have caused at least three deaths and forced 22 people to be hospitalized in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Thursday.

One of the outbreaks is related to the firm’s products Fresh Express and has caused 10 people to be hospitalized in 8 states, of which one passed away.

The other outbreak was linked to similar products from Dole. In this case, 16 infected people have been registered in 13 states, with 10 hospitalized and 2 dead.

Listeriosis is an infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. and the CDC estimates that each year in the US about 1,600 people fall ill from this cause, of which 260 die.

The infection is more likely to affect pregnant women and its newly born, adults of 65 years or older and people with him weakened immune system.

“Interviews with sick people and laboratory data show that packaged salads, Fresh Express brand, can be contaminated and make people sick,” the agency noted.

Last Monday, the Fresh Express firm announced that it was withdrawing from the markets several of its salads, including brands Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

The agency also warned that the data epidemiological Recent laboratory tests indicate that packaged salads produced by Dole may also be contaminated.

This Wednesday, Dole recalled several of his prepared salads including brands Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise and Simply Nature.

The CDC advised the public not to eat these salads and to throw them away or return them to the market where they were purchased. What’s more advised cleaning of refrigerators and surfaces that have been in contact with salads.

“Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and spreads easily to other foods and surfaces.“Added CDC.

