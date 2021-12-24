Livia Brito’s fictional kisses that almost seemed real

Livia brito She is famous and recognized for her talent as an actress and for the many jobs she did in film, theater and television. At the same time, he is the protagonist of some of the fictional kisses most passionate of the last years, and below we will tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Livia Brito and her almost real kisses: her latest statements

It is true that Livia brito She is a versatile actress in the sense that she proved to be able to do theater and also to participate in film projects.

However, if there is something that makes her famous, it is her work on television, especially in soap operas such as The soulless Y Doctors, lifeline, among many others.

It is known that in this genre romances and love affairs are usually common, and the same happens with kisses. Recently, and visiting the Pinky Promise program, the Cuban actress spoke about it and was in charge of answering each of the questions that were asked.

First, he referred to the actors with whom the best fiction kisses, those that seem extremely real.

According to her, one of those at the top of this list is Eduardo Santamaria. With Lalo, Livia Brito got a big surprise, so much so that she even dared to say that she recommends it.

Another of the actors with whom he gave “almost real” kisses is Jose Ron, also a partner in La Desalmada. At this point, we must remember that it is not the first soap opera in which they work together and that they were even in a relationship for a while, so it could be said that they already have experience.

Livia Brito, the worst kissers and the secret to achieve good fictional kisses

Taking advantage of the fact that the 35-year-old actress was wanting to talk, in the program of Karla Diaz They asked him who was at the opposite pole to Lalo Santamaría and José Ron, that is, with whom he had given the worst fictional kisses.

In this sense, Brito was cautious and chose not to give names, although she did say that his worst experience was in Triumph of love, her soap opera debut.

He also answered another of the big questions that many people ask themselves when observing these kisses: are they with a tongue or not?

To the surprise of many, Livia indicated that no, that they are “pure lip”. As if that were not enough, he was also encouraged to share the key to success. According to her, the secret goes through do not put the “lips all hard”. In line with this, he added that when they relax “the kiss is beautiful”.

Taking into account all of the above, what do you think about the latest statements from Livia brito in relation to fictional kisses?