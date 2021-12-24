Locate mobile units and COVID testing sites in all five boroughs – Telemundo New York (47)

To find a test site in your area in any of the five boroughs, you can text the word “COVID TEST” to the 855-48 or register your address in the city search engine here.

The New York Department of Health website has a Map designed by Castlight: COVID-19 Resource Center which lists established or mobile sites that offer testing. However, not all listed centers are affiliated with NYC Test & Trace Corps, which are run by the city government and offer the free trial. Some are private and may charge for the service.

It is advisable to call the test site before going.

MOBILE TEST SITES OFFERING CHRISTMAS SERVICE

Saturday December 25: The NYC H + H and Gotham Health sites will open from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm All other city-run test sites will be closed.



Currently, mobile testing sites only serve people 4 years of age and older, unless otherwise directed by a physician.

Open here to locate the testing centers in the five boroughs.

TESTING AT HOME

Home testing for COVID-19 is now available to all immunosuppressed New Yorkers and people 65 and older. To make an appointment at home, call (929) 298-9400 between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm seven days a week.

CITY RECOMMENDATIONS

All New Yorkers should get tested, whether or not they have symptoms.

Your COVID-19 diagnostic test can be done with a nasal swab, oral swab, or saliva sample.

If your first COVID test is negative, you should be retested if: They are concerned about possible exposure. I have spent time in a large crowd. You have been exposed to someone with confirmed or possible COVID-19. You have symptoms. Work in a collective setting such as a nursing home or shelter, or are planning to visit someone at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.



Most results are delivered within three to five days. Your test results are confidential.