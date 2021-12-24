Logical riddle | Find the 6 hidden words in the illustration: only 2% managed to sing in this visual puzzle | USES

Looking for a challenge that not only tests your skills, but strengthens your mind? A logic puzzle it could only be solved by 2% of its participants. This means that, out of every thousand users, only 20 managed to find the solution. Go ahead and put your skills to the test with this new viral riddle!

In the illustration you can see a scene in the kitchen of a house: a desperate mother, while the children play and cause a disorder. However, in that same image there are 6 hidden words, and written in English, that we must find. To raise the level of the logic puzzle, we will only give you 20 seconds to try to solve it.

Look carefully, as the viral challenge is not simple. You will probably need more time to find all the words, so you will have an additional 10 seconds. If all the time has passed and you could not find each word of the logic puzzle, check the image below.

FULL IMAGE OF THE VIRAL CHALLENGE

You only have 20 seconds to find the 6 hidden words in this visual puzzle. Photo: Backland Media

SOLUTION OF THE VIRAL CHALLENGE

30 seconds have already passed and if you reached this point it is because you were unsuccessful or, perhaps, you came up with the answer. If you managed to find the 6 hidden words then congratulations! You are already part of that exclusive 2% of users who found the solution. If the opposite happened, we will show you the location of all of them in the following illustration.

Here we show you the location of each of the words in the visual puzzle. Did you find them all? | Photo: Backland Media

WHAT IS A VIRAL CHALLENGE?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logical puzzles.

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE VIRAL CHALLENGES?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infections, stayed in their respective homes. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

ARE LOGICAL RIDDLES AND RIDDLES THE SAME?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logic puzzles and riddles. The former are games where the solution to the enigma is accessible through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that does not depend on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines the data provided in the description.

Riddles, on the other hand, are usually aimed at children and are a type of riddle with a statement, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple enigmas that allow you to learn words in an entertaining way since they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can get the answer right, including clues in their phrasing.

DO YOU WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN ANOTHER VISUAL RIDDLE?

