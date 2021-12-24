Luis Miguel had a rude attitude and completely ignored Sebastián Yatra

Luis Miguel, Mexican singer and music producer, has earned the contempt of fans of Sebastian Yatra after having ignored it. Luis He is considered one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America for his wide range of musical styles, including funk, pop, ballads, boleros, tangos, jazz, big band, and mariachi. Despite singing only in Spanish, he continued to be the best-selling Latin artist in the 1990s, and was credited with popularizing the bolero genre in the general market. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

For his part, Sebastián Yatra, is a Colombian singer and composer of ballads, Latin pop and reggaeton. It is characterized by its romantic lyrics, fusing traditional lyricism with the influences of modern reggaeton. He achieved international recognition thanks to his single “Traicionera” in 2016, after signing with “Universal Music Latin Entertainment.”

Recently Yatra has revealed that Luis Miguel He left it “In Seen” when he sent him a song. Confession of Sebastian It was in an interview with the “Golden Scorpion”, where he confirmed that in 2019 he sent a song to the renowned singer who never answered him.

While it was speculated that the message of Sebastian Yatra was an attempt to get a collaboration with Luis Miguel, the reality is that the Colombian only wanted to ask his opinion about a song. Sadly Yatra received no response.

About it Sebastian Yatra He stated: “I once sent a song to Luis Miguel, but I never had an answer, but not even to sing together, it was simply a song … let’s see if he liked to sing, from the point of view of the composer ”. The song that the Colombian would have sent to Luis Miguel belongs to the album “Fantasía” and this would be “I miss you”