Luis Miguel had a rude attitude and completely ignored Sebastián Yatra

Admin 13 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

Luis Miguel, Mexican singer and music producer, has earned the contempt of fans of Sebastian Yatra after having ignored it. Luis He is considered one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America for his wide range of musical styles, including funk, pop, ballads, boleros, tangos, jazz, big band, and mariachi. Despite singing only in Spanish, he continued to be the best-selling Latin artist in the 1990s, and was credited with popularizing the bolero genre in the general market. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

For his part, Sebastián Yatra, is a Colombian singer and composer of ballads, Latin pop and reggaeton. It is characterized by its romantic lyrics, fusing traditional lyricism with the influences of modern reggaeton. He achieved international recognition thanks to his single “Traicionera” in 2016, after signing with “Universal Music Latin Entertainment.”

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Demi Rose with flirty outfit is the best Christmas gift

Demi Rose with flirty outfit is the best Christmas gift | INSTAGRAM Good night has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved