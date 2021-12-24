Marc Anthony raised concerns about a strange jaw movement on a show: what his representative said

Twitter

A video of the Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, which went viral on social media, raised concern among his followers. The footage shows that the artist makes a strange gesture with his mouth while on stage, during a concert that took place in early December. His representative came out to give explanations about it.

Paulo Londra surprised his followers with his talent for sports: “Cosa de locos”

In the recording, which lasts about 15 seconds, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband is seen singing the beginning of the song “They seem to be Friday.” Within seconds of starting to sing, begins to move the jaw in an unusual way.

The artist’s gesticulation set off the alarms of his fans, who echoed the images on social media and they opened a debate that led to all kinds of speculation. Some argued that Anthony might be going through a delicate state of health, while others remarked that it could be the consequence of a anxiety crisis.

Let us remember that the artist has been doing the Pa’llá I go tour, which includes a tour of some cities in the United States and different countries in Europe, with an agenda that commits time and energy, which betrays the fatigue that shows up on stage.

Twitter

The singer was in the United States offering his show “Pa’llá voy tour”, when he surprised everyone with his gesture on stage (Twitter /)

Your representative’s explanation

Blanca Lasalle, the artist’s manager, spoke about the singer in the newspaper First hour and clarified that Marc is in good health. “He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some movements is that he was making gesture pranks on some of his friends in the front row. That’s it”.

The doubles of El Polaco and Karina la Princesita surprised everyone in Welcome aboard

Regarding the negative comments that went viral on social networks in which the physical appearance of the artist was highlighted, Lasalle came out to defend Marc and assured that he has been going through very intense days. “What feels tired? How can it not be? That video was taken the last weekend of their concert tour. As you already know, Marc sings and never does playback, each and every one of his songs night after night, city by city. If he felt tired, why not? ”Said Lasalle.

Continue reading the story

The artist who gave his voice to hits like “Flor pálida”, “Vivir mi vida” and “Now who”, closed his tour in California and, beyond the repercussions that this video had, decided not to make public statements about it.

The moving dance of Marc Anthony and a 95-year-old fan

During a recital that the singer gave in Orlando, Florida, there was an unforgettable moment that moved everyone present. It was when he paused in the middle of the show to tell the story of a fan who had the dream of dancing with him.

Twitter

Marc Anthony invited one of his followers to the stage and moved everyone by his life story (Twitter /)

“Fela’s Bucket List. 95 years old, survived Hurricane María, survived Covid and wants to dance with me “, said the artist during the show and the response was an ovation from the public for the woman.

Then, he said “Fela I’m going there” and brought the woman up on stage. Anthony’s admirer showed off her flair for salsa dancing and wasn’t afraid to do a few twists. Finally, they said goodbye with an emotional hug.