Marc Anthony: this is the singer’s only NON-BIOLOGICAL child

The Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony 53 years old, he has a consolidated career in the music industry and has raised his family over the years. His first marriage was to a former New York police officer, Debbie Rosado, and with her he had his oldest daughter named Arianna Muñiz.

Marc Anthony. Source: Terra file

The truth is that the former agent Debbie Rosado was already the mother of another child and Marc Anthony he adopted it as his own. He is Alex “Chase” Muñiz Rosado, this young man lived with the couple throughout their marriage and also saw his sister Arianna Muñiz grow up and be born.

Related news

Marc Anthony and his eldest daughter Arianna. Source: Terra file

At present, Alex “Chase” Muñiz Rosado, is 25 years old and maintains permanent contact with his adoptive father. Marc Anthony. On more than one occasion, the teenager accompanied the singer to various awards ceremonies and they were photographed together at the Grammy Awards.

Alex and Marc. Source: instagram @ valegisse2013

Like his sister Arianna, young Alex has no social media and maintains very low exposure. In fact, it is not known what profession he is currently developing, only that he lives in New York, the city where he was born and where he grew up with his family.

Marc Anthony with all his children. Source: instagram @marcanthonyeuropa

While Arianna and Alex were the first children of Marc Anthony They maintain an excellent relationship with their other four siblings on their father’s side. They are 20-year-old Cristian Muñiz Torres and 18-year-old Ryan Muñiz Torres, product of his relationship with former beauty queen Dayanara Torres and the twins he had with Jennifer Lopez, Emme and Max who are the youngest at 13 years old.