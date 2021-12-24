Maribel Guardia launches a harsh comment to Paulina Rubio after her bad behavior in public

Maribel Guardia, Costa Rican actress, singer and television host has recently captured the attention of the media because of her strong reaction to the actions of Paulina Rubio. The actress began her career as a model by participating in the “Miss Costa Rica” pageant at the beginning of 1978, at the age of 19, where she managed to obtain the title and, with it, the right to represent her native country that same year in the international contest “Miss Universe”, where she won the title of “Miss photogenic”.

For her part, Paulina Rubio is a Mexican singer, actress, model and businesswoman, who achieved recognition as an original member of the pop group “Timbiriche” from 1982 to 1991, where she stood out as one of the main members. He appeared in 3 Mexican soap operas and 1 movie in his first years of professional artistic career. Since then, blond has achieved commercial success in the entertainment industry. The artist has sold more than 15 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin artists.

It seems that the ill-treatment of Paulina Rubio to the press at the Mexico City International Airport, they will not go unnoticed. It is so Maribel guard gave his own opinion about the bad attitude of the singer. For it guard Carmen Salinas recalled and her ideals of how you should act with reporters when you are famous.

About it Maribel He said: “Oh, God! I have nothing to say about it, but if I learned something a lot from Carmen Salinas, it was always how she approached the press, always with respect.” Thus, guard He pointed out that dealing with communicators is like a marriage. “Sometimes a bad deal, sometimes a good deal, but we need each other” … What happens is that later they edit the interviews, and there are people who take it against the reporters, but you are in your work to ask and we answer. If there is a question that you don’t like, then you avoid it or answer it, I don’t know, you can defend yourself and it is important ”.

It was all because Paulina Rubio He did not want to make a statement and escaped from the journalists, pushing them away with his arms. In addition, the singer responded curtly to the reporters’ questions about her tour ‘Perrísimas’ with Alejandra Guzmán. Finally blond, gave a couple of blows to his driver for not escorting her from the stalking of the press. Thus, when a reporter commented to Maribel guard what to Paulina He needed some classes to deal with the media, the 62-year-old celebrity replied: “The truth … Yes, yes, yes.”



