Matías Oyola declined a proposal to be part of the Barcelona SC coaching staff because ‘he wants to continue playing’ | National Championship | sports

The experienced Argentine-Ecuadorian midfielder will turn 40 in October 2022.

The president of Barcelona Sporting Club, Carlos Alfaro Moreno, confirmed that the midfielder Matias Oyola The board of directors offered him a position as a technical assistant in Fabián Bustos’ work team; however, this was rejected as the pony “He wants to keep playing.”

Oyola, who will turn 40 in October 2022, arrived in Barcelona in mid-2009 when the team was in danger of losing the category. He quickly earned a place in the club coached by Argentine Juan Manuel Llop and managed to consolidate on a base that was saved from relegation and that was close to winning the first stage in 2010.

“In the last talk we had, Matías (Oyola) told us that he wants to continue playing. My idea, in this set up of the coaching staff, was for Oyola to be part of the coaching staff. I would have loved to; and that his future linked to the club is designed. We need a Doll Gallardo de Barcelona ”, said the Canarian owner in an interview with the program Football without cassette.

Likewise, Aquiles Álvarez, sports vice president, confirmed it in a dialogue with radio Center. “Matías Oyola will not continue, he is a player we respect a lot. In the last meeting with Beto (Alfaro Moreno) we proposed that he be part of the coaching staff so that he can be trained and in due course take over the reins of the club, “he said.

His good performances, which were returned with applause and ovations from the stands, caused his affection for the club to grow and today it is considered a symbol of Barcelona. Oyola defended the yellow jersey for twelve years and since 2012 he was appointed first team captain. He was national champion three times with the Canaries (2012, 2016 and 2020) and reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores on two occasions (2017 and 2021).

Between the national championship and international cups, Oyola has played a total of 417 games for Barcelona, ​​scoring 31 goals.

2021 was his year with the lowest participation. It was part of 20 national championship games out of 30 possible; in 16 of them entering as a variant and four as a starter. Scored and attended once.

On December 11, Alfaro Moreno confirmed in the program BSC radio that both Oyola and Gabriel Marques will not be part of the 2022 project. (D)