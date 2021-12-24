Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share the first photo of baby Lilibet Diana, on their holiday card!

ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sent good Christmas wishes from their family of four!

The new holiday card, which was released on Thursday, features the long-awaited first photo of the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4. The photo also stars Lili’s older brother, 2-year-old Archie Harrison.

The photo on the card was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California. (Lubomirski previously photographed the couple’s wedding.) The message on the card says:

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world. Archie made us a ‘mom’ and a ‘dad,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we’ve made donations to her on her behalf. from various organizations that honor and protect families, from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave. “

The card was first shared with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously supported.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with the Rubicon team earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” a spokesman for the couple said in a statement. “They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, and your donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly when they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022.”

The statement continues: “In addition to focusing on Afghan resettlement, we are also making contributions to organizations that support families through paid leave, something the Duchess of Sussex has previously noted is a humanitarian issue that she believes needs to be urgently addressed. in the U.S. “

In the new image, Archie’s red hair, like his father’s, is on display, with Lili giving her parents a big smile. Archie and his “Mom” and “Dad” wear matching denim.

A close friend previously told PEOPLE about Lili’s arrival: “[La pareja] is very happy. This baby solidifies his roots here in America. “

Meanwhile, Archie loves his role as older brother: “He’s very happy to have a little sister,” he previously told PEOPLE a spokesperson for the couple.

Meghan and Harry are celebrating their second Christmas in California after they moved to the United States last year, following their decision to step back as royalty.

The launch of their holiday card has become a tradition for the Sussexes. In 2020, her card featured an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, of Archie and her two dogs, Pula and Guy.

THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX The 2020 Sussex family Christmas card THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

In 2019, Meghan and Harry shared their first Christmas card as a family of three. At the time, they had spent the Christmas season on Vancouver Island in Canada while preparing to move to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2019 holiday card The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2019 holiday card

And in 2018, the newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a shot of their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House.

