Mike Bahía and Greeicy confirm that they will be parents

Colombian singers Mike Bahía and Greecy Rendón, who have been in a relationship for nine years and recently got engaged, confirmed that they will become parents with the release of the video clip for their song ” Att: Amor ”.

The song tells a tender love story around these Christmas dates. The artists star in the video clip where they talk about a reunion, a date and important news.

Although Greeicy’s father said in a past interview that he will be a grandfather. Rumors of a pregnancy for the interpreter had been growing for several weeks.

Last October, the interpreters of “Solamente” got engaged during a concert by Alejandro Sanz.

Mike Bahía had a surprise prepared for the artist as he took the stage and asked her to marry him with a romantic proposal.

Alejandro Sanz himself gave way to a video in which Greeicy’s now fiancé manifested all his love and reiterated that: “I never want you to leave my life!”

Near the singer was an alleged guitarist, who is actually Mike Bahía in disguise. As Rendón continues to watch the video, he takes off his guitar, walks over to her and kneels down.

“To make you fall in love, turn around”, the singer is heard saying in the video that is being projected. After a few moments, the couple embrace and Mike hands the ring to Greeicy.