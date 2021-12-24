Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 89 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 22, 2,647 patients were admitted, 2,113 suspects, 181 under surveillance and 353 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 19 thousand 698 samples were made for surveillance during the day, 89 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 517 thousand 561 samples made and 964 thousand 406 positive.

Of the total cases (89): 73 were contacts of confirmed cases; 13 with a source of infection abroad; 3 without a specified source of infection. Of the 89 cases diagnosed, 50 were female and 39 were male.

19.1% (17) of the 89 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 133 thousand 017, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 89 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (10), from 20 to 39 years old (34), from 40 to 59 years old (23), 60 and over (22).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 5 cases

Guane: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

La Palma: 1 (no specified source of infection).

Pinar del Río: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Mugwort: 3 cases

Caimito: 1 (confirmed case contact).

San Antonio de los Baños: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Havana: 29 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Cattlemen: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Centro Habana: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cotorro: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

October 10: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Guanabacoa: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

East Havana: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Old Havana: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

La Lisa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Marianao: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Beach: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Plaza de la Revolución: 4 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Killings: 10 cases

Cárdenas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Ciénaga de Zapata: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Colon: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Jovellanos: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Matanzas: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Unión de Reyes: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Mayabeque: 5 cases

Batabanó: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Jaruco: 1 (imported).

San José de las Lajas: 1 (imported).

Villa Clara: 2 cases

Manicaragua: 1 (imported).

Sagua la Grande: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Sancti Spíritus: 2 cases

Cabaiguán: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Promotion: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Cienfuegos: 3 cases

Cienfuegos: 3 cases (contacts of confirmed cases).

Ciego de Ávila: 3 cases

Ciro Redondo: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Florence: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Camaguey: 6 cases

Minas: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Camagüey: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Nuevitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sierra de Cubitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 6 cases

Jesús Menéndez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Jobabo: 1 (imported).

Las Tunas: 3 (imported).

Holguín: 9 cases

Báguanos: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Banes: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Cacocúm: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Gibara: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Holguín: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Rafael Freyre: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 6 cases (contacts of confirmed cases).

Of the 964 thousand 406 patients diagnosed with the disease, 353 remain hospitalized, of them 337 with stable clinical evolution. 8,317 deaths accumulate (no deceased patients were reported on the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.95% in the world and 2.38% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 91 discharges, 955 thousand 679 recovered patients accumulate (99.1%). 16 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 5 of them critical and 11 severe.

Until December 22, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, it amounts to 277 million 283 thousand 265 confirmed cases (+ one million 138 thousand 116) with 23 million 400 thousand 529 active cases and 5 million 390 thousand 944 deaths (+ 10 thousand 113) for a fatality of 1.94% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 101 million 647 thousand 946 confirmed cases are reported (+ 357 thousand 539), 36.66% of the total cases reported in the world, with 12 million 19 thousand 261 active cases and 2 million 417 thousand 690 deceased (+ 3,566) for a fatality of 2.38% (=).

(Source: Minsap)