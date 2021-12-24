MLB Cubs would seek to sign Carlos Correa for 7-year contract

A report recently released the number of weather for which Chicago Cubs would plan to sign Carlos Correa heading into the 2022 MLB Season. In recent weeks he has strongly linked Cubs with the Puerto Rican but they would only be willing to sign him for seven (7) years from contract.

WSCR journalist Bruce Levine reported in an interview for ESPN Houston radio show that Chicago Cubs already know how long they want Carlos Correa on their team.

Levine said that “the consensus is that the negotiation is for seven years” and that “that is probably the amount of time for which they will try to convince Correa to sign” for 2022.

Prior to this information, it was made known that Cubs would not give him the long-term contract that the Puerto Rican wants, since 10 pact campaigns are not the ones that would be had in mind to commit.

Carlos Correa has made no secret that he has in mind to match or exceed Francisco Lindor’s signing with the New York Mets and thus become the highest-paid shortstop in the Major Leagues.