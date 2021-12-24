New scam: they sell an Amazon cryptocurrency but empty wallets

This year was very positive for cryptocurrencies. According to a study by the French consultancy Chappuis Halder & Cie, more than 52.4 million people globally invest in digital assets and this number will continue to grow, as their sale becomes more accessible to all and they continue to deliver record profits.

However, as more people adopt them, cyber scams and digital money thefts grow.

Recently, Avast, the company that offers security applications for computers and cell phones, detected a new fake cryptocurrency called “Amazon tokens”.

It is a scam that has already stolen more than US $ 100,000 and that Tricks users by offering them a fake cryptocurrency called “Amazon tokens”.

People acquire it because there are rumors that Amazon, the American e-commerce giant, could launch its own cryptocurrency next year.

However, the firm has not yet made official announcements and criminals take advantage of general ignorance to steal funds.

How does the scam work?

Scam with Amazon.

When someone clicks on these ads, you are led to fake sites that are well designed to mimic the appearance of legitimate Amazon sites.

These bogus sites also include free Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Gaming membership offers for those on the new, non-existent cryptocurrency – a clever move that mimics Amazon’s aggressive marketing of Prime membership as a perk, Avast explains.

Once on the site, the user creates a new account. “Doing so immediately increases the risk to the user, as the combination of email passwords could be used in other attacks,” notes Avast.

When the user chooses to “buy” the fake cryptocurrencies “Amazon tokens”, they are redirected to a page where they are asked to exchange legitimate cryptocurrencies for the non-existent tokens. They can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, LiteCoin and others for the “purchase”.

Once the user has “bought” the token, their cryptocurrency payment is sent to the attackers and cannot be recovered. The user does not receive anything in return.

The 5 tips to protect yourself from this scam