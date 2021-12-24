New surprise couple? Luis Enrique’s daughter is linked to Manchester City footballer Ferrán Torres

2021-12-23

According to various media the player of the Manchester City and the Spanish have been dating for several months as a couple and that is one of the reasons why the athlete wants to return to play Spain.

The distance between them complicates things a bit, since the 21-year-old resides in Barcelona and the midfielder, also 21, in Manchester and his family also lives in Barcelona.

In the absence of official confirmation from any of the protagonists, what is clear is that Ferran Torres maintains a very good relationship with Luis Enrique, who is coach of the national team Spain.

In a recent interview with the newspaper ABC He said this about the coach: “I consider him my father, he is like our father. Since I came to the national team, he has welcomed me in a spectacular way, he has given me all his confidence ”.