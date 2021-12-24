New Year’s celebration in Times Square reduced

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the traditional New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be reduced due to the increase in COVID cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

De Blasio announced several new security measures, including that attendees must present their proof of vaccination and wear masks. And the places where people come to witness the show will have fewer people to allow for social distancing.

“New Yorkers have gone to great lengths over the past year – we’re at the forefront in vaccinations, we’ve reopened safely, and every day we work to build a recovery for all of us,” de Blasio said in announcing the measures.

“There is much to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we celebrate the New Year,” he added.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams also spoke out about the Times Square celebration.

“New York is the best place in the world to celebrate New Years Eve and now it will also be one of the safest against COVID,” Adams said.

“Mayor (de Blasio) has done the right thing by taking precautionary measures as we learn to live with COVID and fight the omicron variant, and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city while we give welcome to 2022, “added Adams.

Organizers in Times Square reacted with satisfaction to the mayor’s news.

“We applaud Mayor de Blasio’s leadership in finding a way to welcome the crowd to Times Square on New Year’s Eve in an even safer manner than initially envisioned,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance.

“This year the celebrators will be fully vaccinated, masked, and we will have a reduced occupancy in the observation areas. We understand that everyone will not be able to be here, but we welcome you to experience New Years Eve in Times Square from our live broadcast , on one of the networks or on the VNYE app, “added Harris.