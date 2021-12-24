New York City Mayor to Deliver Covid Test Kits

The mayor of New York Bill de Blasio He announced through his Twitter account that this Friday, December 24, from 9:00 am they will distribute free COVID tests to be done from their homes.

Tests Binax will be available to new yorkers at four strategic points in the four boroughs of the city. Each will have two thousand tests available.

“Tomorrow, Friday, December 24: Binax tests of COVID-19 for home for free from nine am there will be two thousand kits at each location: BRONX: Bryan Park, at the corner of E Fordham Rd and E Kingsbridge Rd, 10458, ”De Blasio wrote.

Given the increase in COVID-19 cases after the arrival of the omicron variant to New York, the authorities have increased the level of response, carrying out tests in different strategic places in the city, and motivating the new yorkers to be inoculated with the third dose of the vaccine.

For this, they have established a $ 100 incentive for everyone who gets the booster dose, De Blasio reported this week.

The places established to deliver the tests are the following:

Brooklyn: Flatbush, at the corner of Church Ave and Flatbush Ave, 11226

Manhattan: At the corner of West 125th St and Malcolm X Blvd, 10027

Queens: Woodhaven, Jamaica Ave and 92nd Street, 11421

Staten Island: SI Ferry, 1 Bay St, 10301

The Bronx: Bryan Park, at the corner of E Fordham Rd and E Kingsbridge Rd, 10458

Likewise, the indicators show this Thursday the number of 13,037,797 doses of vaccines administered, 198 new hospitalizations and 11,499 new cases.