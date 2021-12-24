New York Opens 13 New Covid-19 Testing Centers Starting Next Week | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the 13th new covid-19 testing centers in several counties, including New York City, which will be available to the public beginning December 29.
The days and hours of operation will vary depending on the location of the venue, as well as the need to make an appointment or not. Starting Monday, December 27, New Yorkers can request an appointment through this link.
All centers will offer rapid tests and PCR.
These are the centers by region:
- Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th Street New York, NY 10027 Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm
- Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street Staten Island, NY 10304 Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm
- Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10451 Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm
- Kings Plaza Shopping Center
5100 Kings Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11234 Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday: 9 am – 6 pm
- York College Center for the Performing Arts
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard Jamaica, NY 11451 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday: 9 am – 7 pm
370 Motor Parkway Hauppauge, NY 11788 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 am – 6 pm
- Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street Hempstead, NY 11550 Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm; Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm
- Moravian Fire Department
38 Keeler Street Moravia, NY 13118 Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10 am – 4 pm; Saturday: 9 am – 3 pm
- SUNY Genesee Community College
Albion Campus Center 456 West Avenue Albion, NY 14411
Hours of operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm
- American Legion Post
86 West Main Street Milford, NY 13807 Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 am – 5 pm; Saturday: 8 am – 12 pm
- Citizen Defenders
324 Creighton Road Malone, NY 12953 Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm
7421 East Road Lowville, NY 13367 Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesday: 9 am – 2 pm; Friday: 9 am – 12:30 pm
- Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop / The Glen Café
1009 North Franklin Street Watkins Glen, NY 14891 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm
Other places where you can get tested for covid-19 in NYC
Federal Covid-19 Testing Centers
The locations, which will open from 9 am to 5 pm are:
- Travers Park: 76-9 34th St., Queens, NY 11372
- Queens Valley Playground: Corner of 137th Street and 77th Avenue, Flushing, NY 11367
- Helen Marshall Playground: 100th Street and 24th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11369
City test centers
There are many of these centers around the city. To find a test center near you, enter your address at this link or text “COVID TEST” to 855-48.
Mobile (temporary) centers in the city
Each center should specify what tests are available and when results can be expected.
The link also indicates if an appointment is needed and if there are other requirements, such as an exam to see if you have been recently exposed to the virus or a doctor’s order to perform the test.
The hours of each center are also indicated. NYC Health + Hospitals / Gotham Health centers and saliva self-diagnostic centers will stop testing at 2 p.m. Friday. All mobile test centers will be closed on Christmas Day.
Covid-19 and antibody tests are available at no cost. You will not be asked about your immigration status. Covid-19 testing and care services are not a public benefit under the public charge rule.
Covid-19 home testing is available to all immunocompromised New York City residents and those over the age of 65. To make an in-home appointment, call (929) 298-9400 between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM (7 days a week).
An appointment is not required at these clinics. You will have to register when you arrive.
In pharmacies you must make an appointment in advance.
On December 21, President Joe Biden announced that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, which will be delivered to residents who request them online beginning in January.
