New York: parties at the Times Square

The state of New York exceeds day after day in positive cases of covid-19, having added 38,835 new cases in the last hours, which is practically 10,000 more than those registered the previous day, although plans continue to welcome the new year in the popular sector Times Square tourist attraction, which gathers up to a million people.

Although the number of tests performed is also much higher (324,786 tests in the last 24 hours), the percentage of positive cases continues to increase in each daily record offered by the office of Governor Kathy Hochul, and Thursday’s record marks 11.96% positivity, compared to 6.58% just six days ago.

And despite everything, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who will be dismissed from his post on December 31, said hI hear that you are not planning to cancel the New Year’s Eve parties in Times Square, where every year – except last year, the year of the pandemic – tens of thousands of people gather to celebrate together in a shower of confetti, music and hugs.

The only additional precaution announced today by De Blasio has been that visitors over the age of five will have to wear face masks or masks, present proof of being “fully vaccinated” against covid-19, show valid photo identification and stay outdoors during the event.

He specified that “fully vaccinated” means that as of December 31, December 2021, at least 14 days must have elapsed since the injection of the second dose of the virus vaccine or the first injection in the case of a single-dose vaccine.

The mayor insisted that he has imposed these measures after consulting with medical experts.

Unvaccinated minors under 5 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult to enter the event while those who have not been inoculated due to a disability must present a result negative of the COVID test carried out within the 72 hours prior to the event.

He also indicated that together with the Times Square Alliance, which represents merchants in the area, they will continue to monitor the situation and take other precautions and measures if necessary during the next few days.

“New Yorkers have gone to great lengths in the past year; We are leading the way in vaccines, we have reopened safely and every day we work to build a recovery for all of us, “said De Blasio when making the long-awaited announcement.

In addition, he stressed that “there is much to celebrate” and that these measures announced today will keep the crowd “safe and healthy as we ring in the new year.”

For his part, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, whose term begins at 12:01 a.m., 2022 and that he will be sworn into office shortly after the arrival of the new year, indicated that New York “is the best place in the world. world to celebrate new year’s eve “And now it will also be one of the safest places against covid.”

“The mayor has taken precautionary measures to as we learn to live with covid and to fight the omicron variant, and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city in 2022, “said Adams.