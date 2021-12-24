New York will continue with its plans to welcome 2022 in Times Square

New York State is outperforming itself day after day in positive cases of COVID-19, having added 38,835 new cases in the last hours, which is practically 10,000 more than those registered the previous day, although plans continue to welcome the new year in the popular tourism sector of Times square, which brings together up to a million people.

Although the number of tests performed is also much higher (324 786 tests in the last 24 hours), the percentage of positive cases continues to increase in each daily record offered by the office of Governor Kathy Hochul, and the record of this Thursday marks 11.96% positivity, compared to 6.58% just six days ago.

And despite everything, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is dismissed from his post on December 31, said today that he does not plan to cancel the New Year’s Eve parties in Times Square, where every year – except for last, year of the pandemic – tens of thousands of people gather to celebrate together in a shower of confetti, music and hugs.

The only additional precaution announced today by De Blasio has been that visitors over the age of five will have to wear face masks or masks, present proof of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, show valid photo identification and stay outside during the event.

Tourists must have a complete guideline



He specified that “fully vaccinated” means that as of December 31, 2021, at least 14 days must have elapsed since the injection of the second dose of the vaccine against coronavirus or the first injection in the case of a single-dose vaccine.

The mayor insisted that he has imposed these measures after consulting with medical experts.

Unvaccinated children under 5 years of age must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult to enter the event, while those who have not been inoculated due to a disability must present a negative result of the COVID-19 test performed within the previous 72 hours to the event.

He also indicated that together with the Times Square Alliance, which represents merchants in the area, they will continue to monitor the situation and take other precautions and measures if necessary during the coming days.

“New Yorkers have put forth enormous effort over the past year; we are leading the way in vaccines, we have reopened safely and every day we work to build a recovery for all of us,” De Blasio said in making the long-awaited announcement.

In addition, he stressed that “there is much to celebrate” and that these measures announced today will keep the crowd “safe and healthy as we ring in the new year.”

For his part, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, whose term begins at 12:01 in 2022 and will be sworn into office shortly after the arrival of the new year, indicated that New York “It is the best place in the world to celebrate the eve of the new year” and now it will also be one of the safest places against covid. “

“The Mayor has taken precautionary measures as we learn to live with covid and fight the omicron variant, and both New Yorkers and visitors can now enjoy Times square and the rest of our city in 2022, “said Adams.

(With information from EFE)

