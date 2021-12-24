Nicolás Castillo gives clues about his future in an Instagram post

Nicolas Castillo he is feeling like a footballer again. The Chilean striker had an unsuccessful passage through the Youth, from Brazil, in which he was due after the great expectation that was generated with his arrival. However, despite that bad drink, he is finding his way again with the Rays of the Necaxa.

In a post on his personal Instagram, the former player of the America He ‘hung’ a photograph in the preview of a friendly that he played with Necaxa, a team in which he is on trial and with which he hopes to play the next Closing 2022 of the MX League. In the snapshot it can be seen that he wears number 33 in the team led by Pablo Guede.

With 28 years marked on his ID, Nico wants to enjoy football again after two years for oblivion in which the possibility of retirement was latent for several months. Various health problems and a thrombosis put his life at risk while defending the colors of America.

From there, after a traumatic journey for both parties, he packed his bags for Brazilian football, where he also did not meet the player who once stood out on the field. From Chilean soccer they have also had approaches to their environment but they continue to look askance at their medical history.

According to various South American media, Necaxa would have imposed a clause on the player that exempts them from any health mishap that the player may suffer under the tutelage of Los Rayos. Now, we will have to wait if Nicolás Castillo returns to his level and be that intimidating striker who once wore the America shirt.