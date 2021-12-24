Nicole Kidman reveals she was rejected because of her age

6/ 6

With how discreet she is, Nicole did not mention which producers or directors have ‘closed the doors’ for her because of her age, the actress did delve into her more recent role and the similarities they have.

“They told her it wasn’t enough and that she was very old. I can understand Lucille Ball, when they say to you, ‘You’re over it. You’re done.’ I’ve been in this industry for decades, and I’ve been ‘finished’ more than one. time […] I was frustrated – like many women in different careers – with the idea of ​​being told ‘Well that’s it. You have already passed your period in which everything is going to be fine and now you are in your 40s and we are not so interested with your narrative or your ideas or about how you are as a woman or person ‘“, he related to Daily mail, statements that were applauded by his fans.