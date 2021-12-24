Noelia will avoid contagions, cancels her participation in Miami

Noelia cancels massive event in Miami to avoid contagion | Instagram

Despite the fact that her fans were excited to know that they would have the opportunity to enjoy seeing Noelia in action, the businesswoman made the decision to cancel your participation in the event in which he would participate this December 31.

The famous singer Noelia has revealed a news that left several Internet users moved, because he will not be present in Bayfront, Parkf for the New Year’s celebration, due to recent infections with the new variant of the virus that caused the pandemic.

It was through a video that she shared an hour ago on Instagram where she worriedly revealed that things were a little stronger than many believed and that with the new omicron variant that has been gaining strength.

As you well know, several countries were affected by the pandemic throughout 2020 and perhaps part of 2021, the United States was one of them, and now with this new disease some damage is beginning to be seen.

Noelia fans eagerly awaited this end of the year celebration | Instagram noeliaofficial



That is why Noelia made the decision to cancel her participation in this massive event, where we would have the opportunity to enjoy her voice once more, as well as to admire her beauty live.

On video he was inviting his fans to get the vaccine, since things were not quite right, thinking about his fans he made this decision, it is not known if the event itself will be canceled, but for the moment the main attraction visual will not be present.

I think it would be very irresponsible if I don’t tell you my feelings, we must take care of ourselves and others. Let’s use masks again and hope that everyone is vaccinated, “wrote Noelia.

In his description he also mentioned that it would be a good idea to wait until at least the majority of the population was vaccinated:

In order to be free again and to be able to do and undo, “concluded Noelia.

The businesswoman also invited artists who, like her, were aware of the current situation, and to take action on the matter, that is, to postpone concerts and others, in order to avoid more infections and thus save some lives.

Noelia’s determination is extremely important, since not all stars would be willing to carry out this type of action, she for her part takes care of her audience, there is no doubt that she always thinks of others and is aware of her fans.