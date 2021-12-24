Olympia match vs. Real España live online via TVC Deportes, Tigo Sports and Fanatiz USA | Transmission, result and how the final of the Honduran League is going | SPORT-TOTAL

Olympia vs. Real Spain faces are seen today to define the national champion of the Honduran Soccer League . Those led by Argentine Pedro Troglio have a great advantage heading into the second leg. As it is remembered, they defeated their similar in local condition and now they will only go to ensure the result. You can follow all the details minute by minute from the Morazán Stadium by Trade .

Lineups, Olympia vs. Real Spain

Olympia: Menjívar, Maldonado, Beckeles, García, Portillo, Pineda, Álvarez, Rodríguez, JM Pinto, Hernández, Bengtson.

Real Spain: López, Montes, García, Flores, Álvarez, Benavidez, Flores, Mejía, Vuelta, Rocca, Rosas.

Olympia vs. Real Spain live: 0-0

Match preview

It is good to point out that a few days ago, the ‘Melenudos’ beat Real Spain 2-0 and were one step away from winning their fourth consecutive title in Honduran soccer. Jorge Álvarez, at minutes 39 and 50, scored Olimpia’s goals in the match played at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

WHAT TIME IS OLIMPIA – REAL ESPAÑA PLAYING

→ Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

→ Central America: 7:00 p.m.

→ Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

→ Peru: 8:00 p.m.

→ Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

→ Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

→ Chile: 10:00 p.m.

→ United States (Pacific): 5:00 p.m.

→ United States (east): 8:00 p.m.

CHANNELS AND WHERE TO SEE OLIMPIA – REAL ESPAÑA

The final between Olympia Y Real Spain It will be broadcast by two TV channels: the most important and the one with an open signal is Deportes TVC, the same one that broadcasts the matches of the Honduran national team. In addition, you can follow the grand final of the Honduran National League on Tigo Sports, the transmission channel with the rights to this tournament.

RECENT HISTORY OLIMPIA VS. REAL SPAIN

→ Olimpia 2-0 Real Spain

→ Real Spain 1-1 Olympia

→ Olimpia 1-1 Real Spain

→ Olimpia 2-1 Real Spain

→ Real Spain 0-0 Olimpia

→ Olimpia 1-0 Real Spain

OLIMPIA VS. REAL ESPAÑA: HOW THE IDA MATCH WAS

From the start of the match, Olimpia took control of the ball but missed the final shot and when goalkeeper Luis López hit it, he thwarted the celebration of some 15,000 fans.

Until at 39 minutes Álvarez received a filtered ball from Eddie Hernández inside the area and lifted it over the head of López for the 1-0. A rejection after a corner kick at 50 was used by Álvarez to score the final 2-0.

Olimpia, the most popular team in Honduras, may well have taken a more comfortable lead for the second leg of the final, but kept failing in front of Real España’s goal.

The title will be defined on Thursday at the Morazán stadium, in San Pedro Sula (north). Real Spain needs to win by three goals difference or by two to force a 30-minute extension. In case of persisting the tie in the global scoreboard, the title will be defined on penalties.

Troglio is looking for his fourth consecutive cup since arriving in Olympia and the 34th for his team, since the first division was founded in 1965. Real Spain is fighting for its thirteenth title.

