Only 15,000 people will be able to ring in the New Year in Times Square, why? | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

damaris íaz mozart uswill talk about them and the stepswhat should they take to bePresent.damaris: expected newyork would give thewelcome 58,000people in times square toring in the new year.but with the alarming number ofcovid cases, no longerpossible.the mayor of blasio announcedthat 15,000 people couldbe part of the celebrationNational Cida Ballof December 31 before theomicron variant threat.we communicate with the doctorwall of the network we are, whosays this is for the sake ofeverybody.limit meetings in esanxious open and closed isgood.since at the beginning ofDecember, the case ratepositive in new york wasby less than 2% and today it oscillates inmore than 11%.75% of new cases ofinfection are by this newvariantomicron.damaris: to allow thephysical cement and prevent thevirus keep spreading, noonly the number ofassistants, but therevarious requirements fortake part.viewers must befully vaccinated andshow the nacón test. toa valid identification thathave a photo. this appliesfor 5-year-olds inahead. under 5 yearsmust be accompanied by afully vaccinated adult.individuals who cannotbe vaccinated by adisability, must bring anegative test ofcovid19 performed 72 hoursbefore the event or less. everybodymust wear a mask fromthat I arrived until they concludethe event.since many of us yearnmeet tonight,we take advantage ofask tapia for some advice.the family that comes from anotherplace to visit, the best ismake sure they have thevaccinations, including booster.the use of distancingSocial.keep peoplevulnerable a little distantof the rest of the family.damaris: new york is herehanding out $ 100 in cash toanyone who getsthe booster shot in one ofthe vaccination centers ofnew York.