OnlyFans: Who is Amrapali Gan, the new CEO

During the pandemic, OnlyFans became a phenomenon that, to some extent, got out of hand for its own creators and administrators. The site lives with a stigma of “adult content,” but it has done little to rethink that identity. After the departure of Tim Stokely, creator of the network, the company decided to put Amrapali Gan as CEO. Will there be any change?

Who is the new CEO of OnlyFans?

At 36, Ami Gan takes command of the company after joining only a year ago and working closely with Stokely, who will remain with OnlyFans for a time until the transition takes place.

“I am proud to take on this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our community of creators to help them maximize control and monetize their content.” the new CEO mentioned. “I will lead an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is providing a unique experience for our creators and fans. By combining cutting edge technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the most secure social media platform in the world.”

Gan hails from Mumbai, India, and is educated at Harvard Business School, Los Angeles FIDM, and California State University. In 2007, she joined a PepsiCo Marketing Leadership program, then moved on to Phyllis Klein and Associates as an Account Executive.

After passing through tech-related fashion companies, she assumed the position of Head of Communications at Quest Nutrition during 2014. Three years later, she was hired by Red Bull Media House as Brand Activation and Communications Manager.

Amrapali joined the Arcade Agency as a consultant in 2018. In the meantime, she also served as a vice president at a Los Angeles-based cannabis café, until, in September 2020, he joined OnlyFans in Los Angeles as its director of marketing and communications.

What is the CEO of OnlyFans facing?

OnlyFans increased the number of users from 20 million to 120 million by the end of 2020, amid the pandemic process. Until November of that year, the content subscription model increased up to six times.

In recent months, OnlyFans reversed its decision to ban pornographic content within the site due to pressure from banking partners, according to Tim Stokely himself. However, one of the firm’s majority shareholders is Leonid Radvinsky, founder of the adult site MyFreeCams.