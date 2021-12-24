Ousmane Dembélé surprises with a wedding in the middle of his holidays

Ousmane Dembélé keeps his private life very far from the spotlight, which is why his marriage was surprised, in full vacation from Barcelona

Barcelona footballer Ousmane Dembélé took advantage of his winter holidays to marry his partner, a decision that has surprised many fans due to how little is known about the French player’s personal life.

Ousmane Dembélé, from Barcelona, ​​took advantage of the holidays to get married. @barcacentre

Through social networks, images of Dembélé’s wedding were made, who according to Sport has celebrated a ceremony based on the “Muslim rites of the African slopes.”

According to the Spanish press, The Barcelona dressing room was surprised by Ousmane’s wedding because they did not know that he had a partner since he always attended club meals or institution events without company.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the images and videos that were shared on social networks, it stands out that none of the attendees wears face masks, so the Barcelona board would be concerned that the player will be infected with COVID-19. Ousmane and the rest of the Barcelona footballers are scheduled to return to training on December 28.

Meanwhile, Barcelona would be close to renewing Dembélé, who would have decided to lower his salary and commit to the club for five more seasons.