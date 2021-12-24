Ousmane Dembélé surprises with a wedding in the middle of his holidays

Ousmane Dembélé keeps his private life very far from the spotlight, which is why his marriage was surprised, in full vacation from Barcelona
Barcelona footballer Ousmane Dembélé took advantage of his winter holidays to marry his partner, a decision that has surprised many fans due to how little is known about the French player’s personal life.
Through social networks, images of Dembélé’s wedding were made, who according to Sport has celebrated a ceremony based on the “Muslim rites of the African slopes.”
According to the Spanish press, The Barcelona dressing room was surprised by Ousmane’s wedding because they did not know that he had a partner since he always attended club meals or institution events without company.
In the images and videos that were shared on social networks, it stands out that none of the attendees wears face masks, so the Barcelona board would be concerned that the player will be infected with COVID-19. Ousmane and the rest of the Barcelona footballers are scheduled to return to training on December 28.
Meanwhile, Barcelona would be close to renewing Dembélé, who would have decided to lower his salary and commit to the club for five more seasons.