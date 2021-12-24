Parents of Walking Dead actress Alicia Witt found dead

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.23.2021 15:44:26





Alicia Witt, actress of the famous series The Walking Dead, suffered the sudden loss of both parents, after they were found dead at their home in Massachusetts, United States last Monday, December 20.

The bodies of 87-year-old Robert Witt and 75-year-old Diane Witt They were found by the actress’s cousin, after he became concerned about not hearing from his parents for several days.

“I contacted a cousin who lives near my parents to see how they were. Regrettably, what he found was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to cry and to understand this turn of events and this surreal loss, “the actress who is also a singer said in a statement.

Death under investigation

According to information from The New York Post, the case of the artist’s parents is already under investigation from the authorities because happened in an unusual way.

The police who came to the scene indicated that there were no signs that a crime had been committed and according to the testimony of the neighbors, the couple had been ill and the house had deteriorated.

According to the Telegram & Gazette site, it assures that the Witt family had problems with the heating and they were using a heater, however firefighters found no noxious fumes.

Who is Alicia Witt?

Is a 46-year-old American actress, singer and model, who is best known for playing Nola Falacci in ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent‘, to Rosalind Harker in’The mentalist‘already Paula in’The walking dead‘. His long television career began in 1990.