Pedro Troglio, the award-winning architect of the ‘tetra’ who came to Honduras to bring Olympia out of the shadows

2021-12-23

Pedro Antonio Toglio (Luján, Buenos Aires, July 28, 1965), Argentine soccer player and coach always linked by his friendship with Maradona and a leading figure in the 90 ‘World Cup in Italy for the national team.you did. From his time as a footballer there is much to highlight, such as his title in Copa Libertadores with River Plate and su spent developing his career in Italy. But nevertheless, his passage developing his career as a coach in Honduras has been the most successful of his last 15 years on the bench as DT of Olimpia dSince his arrival in 2019: achieving another three-time championship -the third for the meringues- and by becoming the first coach to achieve a four-time championship. Pedro Troglio He was born in the city of Luján, son of the Son of Antonio Troglio. He was married to Silvia Emilce Acosta (who died in 2017), with whom he had 4 children (Gianlucca, María Pía, Camila and Lara). Then he had two other children: Mirko (born in 2015) and Pedro (born in 2017), with his partner Alejandra.

His career as a footballer began at River Plate in 1983 where he was part of that glorious team that conquered everything: Copa Libertadores, Liga or Intercontinental Cup, but his metamorphosis as a professional began to unfold three years later; and two later making the leap abroad (VErona, Lazio and Ascoli from Italy). The end of his stage as a player occurred in 2002 playing for Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. It may interest you: Ticket office sold out for the game between Real España and Olimpia In 2003, he began his new adventure as a coach. His first experience was in Godoy Cruz de Mendoza in the Primera B Nacional, but in the middle of the season he left that club to become the technical director of Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata in March 2005. By the following campaign he was already converting. in runner-up.

Before reaching Honduras, Troglio had led Independent, Cerro Porteño, Argentino Juniors, Tigre and Sports University. YOUR ARRIVAL AT OLYMPIA The arrival of Pedro Troglio to Olympia, He brought new hope to a hobby that had not celebrated a title for nearly three years with a team used to winning everything. For 2019 the situation of the meringues was critical. Following the departure of Héctor Vargas, no other coach managed to make him champion until Troglio took the reins. His first conquest was not long in coming. Quickly for the Apertura 2019 he became champion and repeated it again in the following two tournaments, signing his three-time championship in Honduran soccer and on his way to the four-time championship, equaling the feat of the Clausura 2012-13.