‘Potro’ Gutiérrez: “We have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to win a championship”

He did not hide. Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez showed his face after the failure in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, losing the final of Honduran soccer against the Olimpia of Pedro Troglio who achieved the four-time championship.

The Mexican coach was hurt by not being able to come back against the merengue box. “Obviously no one likes to lose, right now it is a feeling of bitterness that has to do with what could have been. All that remains is to look for the next step, which is to be a champion, ”he said after the Grand Final match at the Morazán stadium.

‘Potro’ Gutiérrez stressed that his team has improved since he is on the bench. “In 12 months that we have been here, the difference was noticed and we put the team with the prominence it should have and that pending issue is to seek the championship.”