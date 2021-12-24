‘Potro’ Gutiérrez: “We have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to win a championship”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
He did not hide. Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez showed his face after the failure in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, losing the final of Honduran soccer against the Olimpia of Pedro Troglio who achieved the four-time championship.
The Mexican coach was hurt by not being able to come back against the merengue box. “Obviously no one likes to lose, right now it is a feeling of bitterness that has to do with what could have been. All that remains is to look for the next step, which is to be a champion, ”he said after the Grand Final match at the Morazán stadium.
‘Potro’ Gutiérrez stressed that his team has improved since he is on the bench. “In 12 months that we have been here, the difference was noticed and we put the team with the prominence it should have and that pending issue is to seek the championship.”
The Aztec coach detailed the errors of the Machine in this series against Olympia. “We gave many advantages in the first game, a 2-0 conditions everything and here when we had the opportunity to get closer, it ended in a counterattack and they killed us. We don’t take advantage of those important moments. A final and a highly competitive match will not forgive you for that ”.
HER FUTURE
Gutiérrez was consulted about his future at Real España and confirmed that he is already in negotiations with the board to extend his agreement with the San Pedro institution for at least one more year.
“We are working on it with Mr. Elías (Burbara), I will stay for at least one more year, we will see how everything develops and thus plan for next year,” he commented.
Finally, the Mexican strategist of the Honduran runner-up club already valued the possible signings. “The team is ready for more things, we have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to be up to the task and win a championship.”