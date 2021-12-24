President Guatemala denies ties to the acts of Alexis Medina

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, denied the accusations of acts of corruption that arose in the Dominican Republic, which link him to a brother of former president Danilo Medina (2012-2020), Alexis Medina.

“It is important to remember that criminal responsibility is of an individual nature, so President Giammattei separates himself from any accusation against third parties,” the Government pointed out when asked by journalists.

The Guatemalan president’s communication secretariat indicated that Giammattei traveled to the Dominican Republic in 2019 as president-elect “to meet with the head of state of that nation,” Danilo Medina.

The visit in 2019 had as its origin “a strategic work agenda and the natural dynamics of commercial, diplomatic and political relations typical of public office,” said the same source.

“As part of this trip, on November 1 of that year he held a meeting widely publicized by multiple media with the then Dominican President Danilo Medina, who received him in his office,” he says.

“Later, a meeting was held with representatives of both delegations,” the Guatemalan Government stressed.