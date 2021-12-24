Price of the dollar today, December 24, peso starts advancing

Today Friday, December 24, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.5943 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.6301 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this last session of the week begins with a slight appreciation in the exchange rate, in a context where the currency markets do not exhibit a fixed trend and operate variables.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301

: Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.04

: Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.04 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.23

: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.23 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 20.91

Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 20.91 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.71 – Sale: $ 21.24

Buy: $ 19.71 – Sale: $ 21.24 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.12

Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 51,174.2 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.31 pesos, for $ 27.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

