Raphy Pina dedicates a message of gratitude to her “cybernetic family” for Christmas Eve

Tonight is Christmas Eve. As millions of families begin preparations for the special celebration, producer Raphy Pina He took advantage of the solemnity of the day to thank his “cybernetic family” that has supported him since the founding of the record label Pina Records in 1996 until these days when he faced a legal process where he was found guilty of violations of federal law on weapons.

Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, the businessman’s first name, published an emotional message of thanks on his Instagram account. He also included a photograph with his four children and his fiancee, the Dominican interpreter Natti Natasha.

“Today is one more day to thank God for having life, today is a day to share with our loved ones, friends and with our friends and family cybernetics. We must be grateful that within this pandemic we continue to fight to stay healthy “, began who has been a manager of urban music stars such as Don Chezina Y Daddy yankee.

In just one hour, the publication has more than 73 thousand “likes” and countless comments that include praise, congratulations and words of encouragement for the verdict of last Wednesday, where he was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm. unlawfully modified and for possession by a person convicted of a federal crime.

“On behalf of the Pina Gutiérrez family we wish them health, prosperity and togetherness. This photo will be super significant in my life, because it was taken in a difficult moment that I only thought that I was possibly going to have it as a souvenir because I was not going to have the opportunity to be present, but always hopeful and talking to the only one who is 24-7 to hear the true request from the heart. I will always be grateful to God and to all the beautiful people that surround my circle including the digital one. They are the best. Merry Christmas Eve. We love them, ”added Pina Nieves.

The guilty verdict in the Federal Court of Puerto Rico arrived on Wednesday at 3:55 in the afternoon, after six days of trial parade and exposes Pina Nieves to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The sentence will be issued by federal judge Francisco Besosa on April 1.

Pina Nieves He remained under domiciliary restriction until sentencing. You will wear a shackle and may leave your home only for medical, religious, and court appearances.