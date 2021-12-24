Raúl de Molina had a tremendous scare with his wife | Farandula 123

Journalist Raul de Molina and his wife Mily they had a tremendous scare. This was announced by the couple through social networks, after both were locked in an elevator in the city of Madrid.

Raúl, better known as “El Gordo”, said through the platform of the little camera that fortunately they managed to save them from the bitter experience and the Cuban said: “The Spanish firefighters saved our lives.”

Also read: Natasha Araos admits that she misses the singer: She wanted to get old with Chyno

The host of the program El Gordo y la Flaca spoke about the nightmare they experienced in a video, however, the personality showed good humor when telling this terrible anecdote: “We were trapped in an elevator in Madrid for 40 minutes. We no longer had air and it became almost impossible to breathe when the firefighters rescued us ”.

It should be noted that the lovebirds traveled to Spain to enjoy the Christmas festivities of the place and fortunately the scare could not ruin their romantic vacations.

It is important to note that in recent months Raúl de Molina has experienced several episodes of scares, since last October he commented that the shock he experienced in the parking lot of the Univisión channel caused a collision with another car.

Also read: Georgina Rodríguez lets go of her tongue … and tells of her intimacies with Cristiano Ronaldo!