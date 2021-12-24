Real Madrid recovers troops

After beating Athletic by 1-2 in San Mamés, the good news continues for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti will recover Rodrygo, Gareth Bale and David Alaba, in addition to the coaching staff assistant, Davide ancelotti, after giving negative in coronavirus in the tests carried out this Thursday, according to Arancha Rodríguez.

Modric and Marcelo join the list of players that Real Madrid recovers after having overcome the coronavirus. Both players have tested negative in the PCR tests carried out by the white club. According EFE, the Croatian does it for the second time without the symptoms of a cold that he was carrying despite having already tested negative three days after the positive.

After an intense week with a total of nine members infected due to covid-19, tranquility is beginning to breathe in the white house and there are only three players left to recover who are Marco Asensio, Lunin and Isco Alarcón, who continue to be isolated in their homes, and the injured Carvajal Y Ceballos.

On December 29, the whites will return to work after the Christmas holidays to prepare the first game of 2022 that will take place on January 2 against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum at 2:00 p.m.