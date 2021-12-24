Real Spain del Potro Gutiérrez lost Final to Olimpia

AFP

San Pedro Sula / 12.23.2021 23:18:38





The Argentine DT Pedro Troglio conquered on Thursday the fourth consecutive title with Olimpia of Honduras, by winning 1-0 (3-0 aggregate) to the Real Spain of the Mexican Raúl Gutiérrez, in a deputy party at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula (north).

Veteran Jerry bengtsonAt minute 58, he scored the only goal of the game, to which Real Spain came emboldened, promising to overcome the 2-0.

Olimpia was 2-0 in the first leg on Sunday at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, in a game in which he missed many chances to score and was able to arrive with a greater advantage.

Real Spain sought from the beginning the goal of Edrick Menjívar but he found a well-standing opponent who did not leave him freedom and did not have clear chances to score.

A deadly counterattack left Mario Pinto hand in hand with goalkeeper Luis “Buba” López but it yielded in the pass of death to Bengtson that shot to the empty goal for 1-0.

Olimpia got the second four-time championship in its history but the first with a single technician. Troglio took over the team after a three-year cup drought for dominance at Motagua.

“You have to watch your mouth when talking about Olympia”, expressed in statements in the midst of the tears Troglio, before a offensive by Real España managers through the press and social networks against the white team, majority in fans.

Olimpia achieved its 34th title since 1965 when the league began, followed by Motagua with 17 and Real España with 12.

Celebrations broke out in various cities of the country, especially San Pedro Sula, where the capital’s Olimpia is also the majority in fans, compared to the local Real España and Marathon.