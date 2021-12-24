Recognize second-hand and refurbished devices

For many, with Christmas comes the time to re-equip the technological section from home, if it has not been done previously on dates such as Black Friday or Cybermonday, with interesting proposals in the section of second-hand equipment and reconditioned devices.

These terms may not be familiar to many when faced with discounts offered by brands. However, the options offered by these teams can be interesting for those who wish to save some money outside of the sales.

There are many establishments and brands in which they are offered tablets, phones or laptops reconditioned, which users sometimes mistakenly take for second-hand products.

A new product is one that has never left its original packaging since it left the factory and was offered for sale by an establishment or distributor. It is the user who is responsible for unsealing it and giving it use.

In the event that you are not satisfied with your appearance or your functioning, you can return it within the corresponding period (which is usually 30 days).

Refurbished or second hand?

If these devices are returned and the store decides to put them up for sale again, they would either be refurbished or second-hand.

The main difference between one and the other is that to sell it as reconditioned, it must go through a testing process in order to determine that its operation is correct and is in the ideal condition.

For this, technicians and professionals specialized in technology are responsible for setting up the device, such as a mobile phone.

Generally, they belong to this family of reconditioned the ‘smartphones‘of exhibition or commercial samples, which have been used only to verify its operation.

As the name implies, the device goes through a reconditioning process that is intended to make it appear as if it has never been used. Therefore, if necessary, we proceed to change the screen in case it is damaged or the casing.

Both the product and its accessories (headphones, USB cables, chargers …) are thoroughly cleaned to give a feeling of being new, the files and it returns to its original settings as long as apps have been downloaded.

This review also takes into account the health of the battery. If necessary, it is also changed. This is one of the reasons why there are some reconditioned products and others that can only be purchased second-hand.

Because technology is constantly evolving, it is sometimes very difficult to recondition an older mobile phone due to the lack of components, which is why they are often sold second-hand. That is, without going through that reconditioning process.

Once tuned, with the repair of damaged parts or the replacement of some parts, they undergo further tests to determine if they work correctly.

In addition to its almost new appearance and its detailed revision, many users They choose to buy a refurbished product over a second-hand one because the former come with a warranty.

In this way, if users find any anomaly during its use, they can claim it from the technical service and the seller has the obligation to repair it free of charge as long as it is within the term.

In this way, users of refurbished devices have the ability to save money relative to a new factory terminal, but they are not at risk of being out of warranty if it is faulty.

As for second-hand devices, in accordance with the aforementioned, they are also equipment that has been previously used until the moment when buyers decide to sell it, usually at a lower price.

When it is acquired by an establishment that is dedicated to the buy and sell It should work properly, but it does not have to look like a factory-shipped device.

Unlike reconditioned ones, second-hand ones are not subjected to evidence operating conditions and the components that show damage are not changed, not even its battery. They are sold at a lower price than refurbished, but do not offer a warranty between individuals.

The Apple Alternative

Given the shortage of technology derived from the current component crisis, refurbished devices have become an interesting alternative for many users.

Apple, for example, is one of the brands that has made the decision to sell renewed versions of its own products. Among the products it certifies as such are the iPad Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro or MacBook Air.

The brand offers discounts of up to 271 euros on the refurbished 256 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, so that instead of spending 1,320 euros, users can choose this option for 1,049 euros.

Something similar happens with the reconditioned 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, whose final price is 1,229 euros (220 euros are reduced from the 1,449 euros if it is new).

As indicated by the brand on its website, all of them can be to finance, are like new and feature a one-year warranty, as well as Apple’s commitment to refurbished or certified products.