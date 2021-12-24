Red Bull Racing; Helmut Marko talks about Checo Pérez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Praise for the Czech! Helmut Marko, former Formula 1 driver and current advisor of the austrian team Red Bull Racing recognized the outstanding performance of the tapatío during this season. Even commenting that he has driven many of their careers at the level of Max Verstappen, current F1 World Champion.

What did Helmut Marko say about Checo?

“Checo Pérez has shown that he has incredible experience and has driven many races to the rhythm of Max; due to poor starting positions, that did not come into play. But in hindsight [elegirlo] it was the right decision”. Marko stated in an interview, speaking in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retrospective.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez finished this season in fourth position, only behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, adding a total of 190 units and having won the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. In the same way he managed to get into the podium in France, Turkey, the United States and of course, in Mexico.

‘Checo Pérez played a key role’; Red Bull boss values ​​the role of Guadalajara in Verstappen’s title

After drivers’ championship achieved by Max Verstappen in the 2021 season of Formula 1, Chistian horner, Red Bull team boss, distributed thanks to Sergio Pérez and Alex Albon, who in his opinion were factor in overthrowing Lewis Hamilton.

Still elated by Max’s victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Horner acknowledged that Checo Pérez “played a key role”, especially the second part of the year, in which the Mexican climbed to the podium three times, in addition to he was a great squire to the now champion.