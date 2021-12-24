Resident mourns the death of his first cousin due to an overdose

The Puerto Rican singer of urban music, René Pérez, better known as “Residente”, He turned to his social networks last night to show himself as he has rarely done: sad and discouraged. Through a letter and a photo montage, the producer and philanthropist announced the death of his first cousin, Julián, due to an overdose.

“This morning I lost my first cousin Julian, blood of my blood. He was always my older brother. I did a lot of things for the first time with him. I am very sad and the world is much less without him. It accompanied me throughout my life, it accompanied me during the true beginnings of my career, long before any record label, “began the founding member and vocalist of the disappeared musical group Calle 13.

With the theme “Prepare dinner for me” in the background, the montage gathers several images from his childhood, adolescence and youth. It also presents a video of a family reunion that shows Julián’s good sense of humor.

“This theme that sounds I wrote to him when for the first time I felt alone in a hotel room. That time I experienced how lonely one can feel even when surrounded by people, “continued the 43-year-old singer.

René Pérez Joglar, the artist’s full name, explained that “the whole family always fought alongside him (Julián), but this condition was stronger than all the hugs we gave him.” In just 11 hours, the publication has reached over 371 thousand views and hundreds of comments, including those of friends from the entertainment industry such as the former beauty queen. Dayana Torres placeholder image and the singers Wisin Y Ednita nazario.

Pérez Joglar added that he never gave up hope of seeing Julián rehabilitated. However, he “always” waited for this day. “In the end we were all always ready with dinner for when he returned. I don’t need to be called or written. I don’t like posting things like this. I do this because I know that he would have liked me to share this with you. “