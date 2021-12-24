reveal the amount that would have entered for the pass from Sebastián Córdova to Tigres

When the output version of Sebastian Cordova began to circulate through the corridors of Coapa, it was about a possible hand-to-hand exchange with the Chivas of Guadalajara for Uriel antuna. But finally he fell, mainly due to the position expressed by the fans through social networks. It was there when the possibility of Tigers took more relevance.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

And apparently, the high command of the institution cream blue He ended up fitting much better, for the amount agreed with his peers from the Monterrey team. As a result of this issue, the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, in his column in the newspaper RECORD on Wednesday, December 22, published the figure that the safe deposit box would have received. Nest.

In theory, the operation between the authorities of the Eagles and of the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León by midfielder Sebastian Cordova, which was confirmed by both biases this week on their verified social media accounts, was made in exchange for between $ 5 million and $ 6 million.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that, beyond the economic value of the token, the America club he kept a percentage of the pass -with the aim of getting more profit for a future sale- and, in addition, Katty Martinez from Female Tigers, would be very close to closing its incorporation to the cast that leads Craig Harrington, also as part of the same transaction.

Carlos Reinoso supported Sebastián Córdova

Carlos Reinoso, who for weeks has been concerned about the departure of Sebastian Cordova from the Eagles of America, in a talk with RECORD, he said: “I don’t know what happened to Cordova, but he is a boy that personally I really like how he plays, but in the America he had very few minutes, he did not play and I think that when you have a talented boy, born in the club, you have to give him minutes to know how he is going to respond “.