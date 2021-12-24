Roberto Alvarado does not want to leave Cruz Azul

The Guadalajara Club he does not “see it coming” at the end of 2021 trying to close reinforcements and although there is talk that it is already all arranged so that Roberto Alvarado I arrived at Perla Tapatia in the next few hours, it seems that the idea has not gone down very well at the offensive midfielder. Cruz Azuhe then he is not very convinced to leave the cement team.

According to information from Sancadilla from Grupo Reforma, far from being exciting for the “Piojo” the fact that the most important team in Mexican soccer wants to join his ranks, the player continues to extend his final decision and also the coach Juan Reynoso is in disagreement with the leadership celestial for allowing this exchange by Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.

The release adds that the directive The Machine headed by Álvaro Dávila seeks to meet with the Peruvian strategist as soon as possible to convince you that it is not a bad idea to part with Alvarado, as they will have two elements of proven quality, especially because on the left side they have deficiencies and both Antuna and Mayorga can play on that side.

The agreement between Chivas and Cruz Azul is done, so the only thing missing is that the players arrange with the clubs to make the transfer official, however everything indicates that the situation will not be resolved as quickly as thought: “All this week Roberto Alvarado he has gone quite a lot, because he does not beat a bit of the chance that he has managed to that he is going to go to Chivas in exchange for Alejandro Mayorga and Uriel Antuna ”.

“My Cement Ear told me that Celestial coach Juan Reynoso is not enthusiastic about losing Alvarado, either. That’s why he had to be the president of the club himself, Álvaro Dávila, who will launch Cancun with everything and his right hand, Héctor Lara, director executive at La Maquina, to convince Reynoso that it is worth giving Alvarado a year to reinforce the team “, It was something Sanca wrote about.