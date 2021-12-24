Samsung 4K monitor at a bargain price

If we wanted to list all the virtues of this model Samsung 4K LS27A704NWUXEN of 27 inches we would need more than a day. So, since it is not a plan, we are going to try to summarize in a few paragraphs all those characteristics that make this monitor a must.

Video games have become absolute audiovisual experiences and more and more of us enjoy them. And so that you can enjoy it to the fullest, what better way to do it than on a Samsung monitor of the highest range? If you don’t want to miss this bargain, the best thing is to keep reading.

We can start, for example, by pointing out its unmatched color accuracy. This monitor is capable of capturing, thanks to its technology HDR10, a billion colors. Yes, you heard right. This will allow us to correctly enjoy the range of colors as the creators intended when programming the game.

But the thing does not end here, since its IPS panel it preserves the intensity of the color and the clarity of the content in each and every inch of this screen, all thanks to its 178º viewing angle. With this in mind, we can assure you that we have never seen video games in such surprisingly high image quality before.

And if you are one of those who give great importance – rightly – to eye care, do not worry because this Samsung 4K monitor LS27A704NWUXEN is accompanied by a TUV certificate. What does this mean? In short, this Samsung will protect our eyes from excessive light thanks to its Eye Saver and Flicker Free functions.

Another function to consider is the Adaptive Picture , which will automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature of the screen. This, of course, will also help keep image quality as accurate as possible at all times.

Of course, anyone who has tried this Samsung monitor knows that it has managed to take the visual experience of video games to another level. Never before have video games looked so incredible.

Take advantage of the discount on Amazon

The relationship between quality and price that Samsung offers us is always a pleasant surprise. Something that is repeated in this Samsung LS27A704NWUXEN. Its recommended sale price is 400 euros which, if we take into account the very high capacity of this device, is already a good starting price.

However, Amazon offers us a discount of up to 25% which will allow us to save a whopping almost 100 euros. Therefore, the final price of this model will remain at 299 euros. In addition, Xbox Game Pass users for PC will have a 33% discount.