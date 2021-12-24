School of Medicine trained nutritionists from the Los Angeles Health Directorate

“Interdisciplinary contributions for the development of gerontology around Gerontology”, was the name of the training organized by the teachers of the House of Studies: Claudia Troncoso and Mauricio Sotomayor together with Bernardo Cerda, nutritionist in Los Angeles.

Twenty-eight professionals from the State of Nutritionists of the Community Health Directorate of Los Angeles participated in the event, who discussed topics such as contributions to the growth of gerontology; basic concepts of gerontology and ageism; ways of communicating in gerontology; contributions of psychogerontology; contributions to the growth of gerontology from the basic sciences; microbiota for healthy aging; markers for aging and insulin resistance in the elderly.

In addition, they were complemented with contributions on the growth of gerontology from successful activities for the elderly, successful experience in feeding the elderly, graphic communication, music therapy in people with Parkinson’s disease, contributions to gerontology from food and nutrition, food and Reassessment of traditional foods in the elderly and contributions of the MIND diet in neuroprotection.

From the State of Nutritionists of the Community Health Directorate of Los Angeles, the conference was evaluated in a very positive and informative way, with details that will undoubtedly help us to improve and enrich our daily work. “We appreciate the great disposition and professionalism of each of the teachers who participated for the information provided, and already wanting to coordinate a next day in the near future.”