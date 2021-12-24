Sea of ​​tranquility, will it have season 2 on Netflix? | The Silent Sea Season 2 | Series | Video | nnda nnlt | FAME

Written and directed by Choi Hang-yong, “Sea of ​​Tranquility“(” The Silent Sea “in English) is a South Korean series that aims to have the same success as” The Squid Game “and” Heading to Hell “with the story of a group of explorers trying to get samples of an abandoned space station.

The station they should go to is Balhae Base, on the moon. There they must retrieve these samples from the facility in hopes of being able to save humanity. The problem is, the mission has a 10% survival rate.

“Sea of ​​Tranquility“Is an adaptation of the 2014 short film” The Sea of ​​Tranquility “and features a cast consisting of Bae Doona (” Sense8 “and” Stranger “), Lee Joon and Gong Yoo, who played the recruiter in”Squid Game”.

All eight episodes of the first installment are available at Netflix only since Friday, December 24, 2021, but users of the popular streaming platform are already asking for a second season.

“SEA OF TRANQUILITY”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

So far, the streaming giant has not made any announcement about the future of the series, but apparently in the last chapter, it is possible that the survivors undertake a new mission to save humanity.

In the last episode of “Sea of ​​Tranquility”, The station is destroyed, so the survivors must quickly decide what will be the destination of the mission and their own. Although everything involves great risks and sacrifices.

Although the leads and producers have not shared details about a possible second season, the way is set to delve further into what will happen to Luna and Dr. Song Ji-an after their return to earth.

For now, it only remains to wait for the official response from Netflix, which usually takes a few weeks to evaluate the reaction of the audience and although they do not share these figures they can determine if a series is renewed or canceled.

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 OF “MAR DE LA TRANQUILIDAD” LAUNCH?

Yes Netflix renew “Sea of ​​Tranquility“For a second season it is most likely that the new episodes will premiere sometime in 2022.