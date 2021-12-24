Sebastián Córdova is severely punished on his first day at Tigres UANL

After arriving at the first training session with Tigres UANL, Sebastián Córdova was beaten by his teammates under the watchful eye of Miguel Herrera.

Club América closed 2021 completely into oblivion, having lost all the competitions it played and, for the most part, with great failures for having been the number one candidate.

After being left out of the League MX competition, which Atlas would later end up winning, the time has come for Santiago Solari to clean up the squad to try to refresh the team.

At the beginning of the transfer market, Las Águilas already got rid of one of the players that generated the most ambiguity among fans. Sebastián Córdova, loved and hated, accepted Tigres UANL’s proposal and left at the beginning of this week.

In this way, on the 10th he returned to under the orders of Miguel Herrera, whom he had as coach at Azulcrema, starting a new cycle and living a completely different experience from the previous ones.

During his first day in La U, the hitch was severely punished by his companions while the Louse watched from the side. It is that, as a welcome, he had to dare to go through the popular “Chinese bridge”, where all his colleagues must give him a blow.

With this reception, the player dreams of recovering his highest level and thus being able to once again enter Gerardo Martino’s consideration in the National Team for the January qualifiers.