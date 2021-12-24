Sergio Ramos dismissed his ‘annus horribilis’ with an expulsion in four minutes

Lorient, France.

The Argentine attacker Mauro Icardi avoided ‘in extremis’ the second defeat of the leader of Ligue 1, Paris SG, on the 19th matchday, by drawing 1-1 this Wednesday in Lorient (19th), in a match in which the Spanish Sergio Ramos received his first red card in his new jersey. Icardi leveled the game after a header in overtime (90 + 1), after Thomas Monconduit scored before the break (40). The Breton team’s midfielder sent a ball to the squad after a great counterattack that began after stealing the ball from Ander Herrera in midfield. Without star Kylian Mbappé suspended and Brazilian Neymar injured, Icardi came to the aid of his team in a match in which compatriot Lionel Messi tried but with no luck. He even shot the post in the 26th minute of the game. Icardi took advantage of a fantastic pass from Achraf to beat the opposing goal, although this result still does not dissipate the evident problems of play of the Parisian team. – Two yellows in four minutes –

Sergio Ramos was sent off after seeing two yellow cards in four minutes.

In addition, the match will be marked for Ramos, a former Real Madrid defender, for being sent off for the first time in France after receiving two yellow cards in just four minutes of play in the clash. The first was due to a foul on Nigerian striker Terem Moffi and the second for intentionally allowing himself to collide with a rival player. The Andalusian center-back came out in the second half but he could give little joy to his Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, who could have seen his position in jeopardy if his team had lost. Sergio Ramos has the indecent number of 27 expulsions in his entire career, of which there are 20 in the Spanish League, five in the Champions League (competition record), one in the Spanish Super Cup and the last in France. The defender adds 135 minutes in Ligue 1 and 45 minutes in the French Cup, 175 minutes in total for the player who was called, since his signing, to be an important piece in the decisive days for PSG. “At the level of results, we are at the top in all competitions. At the performance level, we are looking for the good appearance of the team ”, declared Pochettino at the end of the match.

Messi congratulating Mauro Icardi for the goal.